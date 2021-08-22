Today’s readings: Joshua 24:1-2a, 15-17, 18b; Ephesians 5:21-32 (shorter form: 5:2a, 25-32); John 6:60-69.

Every so often, the “I’m spiritual, not religious” argument resurfaces, either in personal conversation or via some online incarnation, normally as a pithy put-down of organised religion.

In essence, this dispute presents ‘spirituality’ as an openness to a higher realm, a superior consciousness of reality. ‘Religion’, on the other hand, is reductively regarded as mere ritualism, something that locks its adherents into meaningless, fruitless, antiquated rites, inherited unthinkingly from previous generations. Spirituality is thus viewed as something that frees the soul and lifts it up, whereas religion enslaves it.

A recent Facebook meme depicted this dichotomy thus: a bird flying freely (spirituality) versus a caged bird (religion). Perhaps unsurprisingly, I have never been impressed by such a simplistic reduction of such a complex issue. It is true that etymologically speaking, the word ‘religion’ implies a bond; the Latin word religio is probably obtained from ‘re-ligare’ which means “to bind anew”, “to reconnect”. Yet this is not a negative thing, any more than binding oneself to a spouse, a commitment or an ideal is a negative thing.

In this context it makes perfect sense that in today’s second reading, Paul presents the marital bond (characterised at its best by mutual love and submission) as an image of Christ’s union with his bride, the Church.

Like a faithful spouse, stirred by love and gratitude, the disciple follows the master “in good times and in bad, for better or for worse”. This is the attitude articulated by Peter in today’s gospel when presented by an uncompromising Jesus with the stark challenge: “Do you also want to leave?”

Unlike so many other disciples who found Christ’s teaching concerning the eating of his flesh and blood so intolerable that they stopped following him, Peter renews his bond and fidelity to Jesus with the immortal words: “Master, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life. We have come to believe and are convinced that you are the Holy One of God.”

A similar spirit is manifested in today’s first reading. Having successfully brought the tribes of Israel into the promised land, Joshua presents them with a choice: to serve the Lord alone, or to adopt the false gods of the heathen nations inhabiting that same land. And like Peter many centuries later, the Israelites assert their commitment to the Lord. Recalling God’s faithfulness in freeing them from slavery, and his provident power guiding and protecting them through a perilous 40-year journey through the wilderness, they proclaim: “Therefore we also will serve the Lord, for he is our God.”

Such experiences are characteristic of every authentic spiritual journey; a crucial moment which presents the disciple with a choice: either to jump ship or to follow the master wherever he goes. For us Christians this means denying ourselves, taking up the cross and following Christ. This takes courage. Because saying ‘yes’ to God also means saying ‘no’ to the things which are not God and not of God. The spiritual life ceases to be the airy-fairy, feel-good, self-serving experience that it has frequently been reduced to nowadays; instead, it matures and crystallises into a deep commitment, a life-giving bond of spousal love. It becomes (dare I say it?) true religion.

So when we are tempted to create for ourselves a counterfeit Christianity that would omit any of Christ’s inconvenient teachings, let us allow him to challenge us once again: “Do you also want to leave?” Hopefully we will have the courage to reply with Peter’s words, above, or those of Joshua: “As for me and my household, we will serve the Lord.”