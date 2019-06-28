Isaiah 66, 18-21; Heb 12, 5-7.11-13; Lk 13, 22-30.

In a post-Christian era, Christians are dispersed in the way they belong to the faith; they no longer live as if in a monolithic culture. A metaphor to better understand the Church’s situation today is that of ‘exile’ and the trajectory of a future Church are the survivors the prophet Isaiah speaks of in the first reading.

St Luke’s Gospel is best known for its opening of borders, for building bridges rather than walls. It is in Luke where we read of Zacchaeus, of the good Samaritan, of the prodigal son, and of God’s abundant mercy. But for too long, especially since Christianity made alliance with one particular culture, it became more introvert and too much concerned with right doctrine.

One of the major achievements in the modern age of Vatican Council II almost 60 years ago was the de-westernisation of Christianity. Christianity needed to go back to its pluralist roots and beyond its being monopolised by Western culture. It had to be globalised and to accept the enrichment of other cultures and ethnicities, to open up to other cultural and linguistic perspectives with the impact this was to have on its identity and beliefs.

With the Council, which more than anything else was a cultural shock, the Church inevitably went through a chaotic experience which brought about reactions and also resistances to the vision of the world-Church. The new spirit inaugurated by Popes John XXIII and Paul VI was undoubtedly a breath of fresh air. But the renewal and aggiornamento proposed was short-lived on many counts.

With all due respect, the pontificates of John Paul II and Benedict XVI reopened a long bracket where secrecy, orthodoxy, witch-hunting and monolithic forms of authority and power were to prevail. The Council’s project of going beyond the European brand of Christianity came to its shipwreck. We actually needed a Pope coming from far away to finally and in practice have the view from the periphery.

This is what Pope Francis stands for in the present transition of the Church. His first programmatic document The Joy of the Gospel spelled out the roadmap to reconnect with the zeal and vitality of the Council years. As theologian Gerald Arbuckle wrote long ago in his book Refounding the Church, it was high time now for the Church to choose between remaining an ageing culture or transforming itself into a growing culture. Christianity needs to be more ready to take on new ventures.

Today’s gospel text speaks of the locking-up time, when “the master of the house gets up and locks the door”, implying that there are opportunities which if not taken are simply missed and lost once and for all. On the same wavelength, the words of the prophet Isaiah are mostly provoking and encouraging. The Lord Himself is saying: “I will give them a sign and send some of their survivors to the nations”.

Who are these survivors who in today’s situation of post-Christianity are sent out as signs of something new? If we speak of our local context, we can identify two facets of Maltese Christianity: on the one hand it is an ageing culture, the traditionalist and clerical type which unfortunately is still promoted, even officially, but which is failing miserably in the face of the new challenges ahead for the Church in Malta.

On the other hand there are the ‘survivors’, those who feel themselves estranged from the mainstream Church but who authentically are searching. These are the ‘diaspora’ Christians, the signs of a growing culture, who are finding solace outside the confines of our parish communities. Luke’s gospel today speaks of insiders who are locked out and whom the Lord addresses scornfully: “I do not know where you come from”.

Luke is quite harsh with those who retort back to the Lord, saying: “We once ate and drank in your company; you taught in our streets”. But the Lord is never impressed with a superficial and cultural Christianity. Christianity is about discipleship, not about club membership and automatic belonging.

The prophets in the Old Testament had the difficult role of providing voice and articulation to the faith and experience of the community in odd circumstances. This is again our difficult task today when, in times we call post-Christian, the Church is called upon to learn to live in exile, not with nostalgia, but with a vision that impacts on people’s lives and marks them with the joy which accompanies those who believe.