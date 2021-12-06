The number of newly-detected COVID-19 cases rose to 81 on Monday, health ministry data indicated.

There are currently 22 virus patients receiving treatment in hospital, up from the 19 hospitalised patients recorded on Sunday. Of the patients in hospital, three are at Mater Dei Hospital's intensive treatment unit.

A total of 61 patients recovered overnight, resulting in the number of total active virus cases in the country currently standing at 1,313.

Data showed that healthcare workers administered 3,185 vaccine doses on Sunday. The total number of vaccine jabs administered so far stands at 974,618.

Maltese healthcare workers are currently providing booster shots to residents aged over 50. Authorities have said that they want to accelerate rollout of booster doses, amid concerns about rising cases in mainland Europe and the spread of a new virus variant, Omicron.