Twenty-two local councils are to receive a combined €770,000 to renovate and upgrade playing fields in towns and villages across the country.

The money will be used for projects ranging from maintenance works, creating better accessibility and installing new infrastructure.

Presenting the funds to the 22 mayors, local government parliamentary secretary Alison Zerafa Civelli was keen to stress that “despite challenges, funding for local councils has not decreased. Instead, the total budget allocated to local government has increased by half a million euros.”

She was speaking at Ġnien Dawret Ix-Xatt in Xgħajra, one of the playing fields that will benefit from the scheme. Benches made of recycled material, solar-powered artificial lighting and a swing set will all be installed at the playing field.

The project will cost €33,000, with the government funding €27,000 of the total bill, Xgħajra mayor Neil Attard told Times of Malta.

Paola and Mellieħa are two other local councils that have received funding through the scheme.

Paola received €45,000 which it will use to install a lift at Ġnien Pawlu Boffa, allowing people with mobility issues to access a public toilet in the playing field that is located on a lower level, mayor Domnic Grima said.

Mellieħa mayor Dario Vella explained how €40,000 will be used to replace ground lanterns and underground wiring at Ġnien Żerniq Manikata.

Budget measures for councils

“Local government should be at the heart of our towns and villages,” Zerafa Civelli said as she described several budget measures that stand to benefit local councils.

There will be more health centres in localities, a €100,000 fund for public cleaning, and a €1 million fund dedicated to public toilets, among other measures totalling €5.75 million, she said.

The parliamentary secretary added that local councils should be directly involved in national politics. A national strategy on local government will soon ask mayors and councillors to participate in the strategy’s consulting period, she said.