Twenty-two people tested positive for COVID-19 between Tuesday and Wednesday while another 37 patients recovered.

According to data published by the health authorities, Malta had 428 known active cases as of 12.30pm on Wednesday, a number that has been gradually decreasing over the past few days after a spike in mid-August.

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.

A total of 2,067 test were carried out overnight, bringing up the total number of tests since March to 194,576.

In their daily update on Facebook, the health authorities said that new cases registered on Wednesday were still being investigated.

From Tuesday’s cases, six cases were family members of a previously known case.

Three cases were work colleagues of a positive patient, and one case a contact from a social gathering.

One other case was a direct contact of a positive case, and one other case was imported, the authorities said.