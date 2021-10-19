Twenty-two new COVID cases were reported by health authorities who on Tuesday said a further 21 people recovered.

This means there are currently 272 active COVID cases in Malta.

Of these, 13 are being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, with two of those people receiving intensive treatment.

Booster doses continue to be administered to vulnerable people, with 36,140 such doses administered so far.

In all, 856,311 vaccine doses have been administered.