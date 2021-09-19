The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital rose to 22 on Sunday with three of those patients requiring intensive care, health ministry data shows.

On Saturday, there were 21 patients in hospital, with three of them in Mater Dei Hospital’s ITU.

Healthcare workers reported 20 new virus cases over the past day. There were also 51 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases down to 586.

Vaccination

So far, health authorities have administered 811,704 vaccine doses. Of those, 5,059 were booster doses.