Twenty-two people have been found living in Malta illegally in inspections by the police and the detention services in Marsa and Qormi on Wednesday.

The police said in a statement that the people hail from several countries including Ghana, Gambia, Mali, Nigeria, Somalia, Eritrea, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone and Guinea.

They were taken to the police headquarters in Floriana where the process that would lead to their deportation was embarked upon.

The police are investigating.