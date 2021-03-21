Another 224 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and three people died, health authorities said on Sunday.

The victims are a 93-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man who died at Mater Dei Hospital and a 71-year-old man who died at Gozo General Hospital. They bring the number of people who died while being positive to COVID-19 to 372.

Sunday's new cases were detected from 3,749 swab tests.

Meanwhile, a further 358 people recovered over the past 24 hours, meaning there are currently 2,736 active COVID cases.

On Thursday Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said that three out of every four new cases of COVID-19 are of the highly-transmissible UK variant.

Vaccination

So far, 143,169 Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccine doses have been administered, 43,919 of which were second doses.

Health Minister Chris Fearne earlier on Sunday tweeted he was proud of Malta's vaccination efforts posting a graph showing Malta is top of the list in the rolling seven-day average per 100 people.