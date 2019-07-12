Today’s readings: Ecclesiasticus 3, 19-21.30-31; Hebrews 12, 18-19.22-24; Luke 14, 1. 7-14.

We cannot deny that on the political, social and religious levels we are going through disturbing upheavals. There is still a lot of good in the world, but the negative symptoms are prevailing, like power, bullying, greed, pathological individualism, authoritarianism and narcissism. What can save our hearts from becoming part of the problem rather than the remedy?

There are many instances in the Gospel, like the one proposed today, when Jesus addresses the heart and teaches the virtues that make of us gentle and docile catalysts of healthy societies and communities. It is to this type of teaching that humanity, since its origins on earth, has constantly turned to every time civilisations were in crisis. This teaching has saved mankind at every turning-point in its history.

This is the legacy of good living we need to revisit and that can inspire the way we relate to ourselves, to others, and to the environment. There are principles of the good life that need to again become the cornerstone of our education system and of the values we are called to hand down to the emerging generations.

The cost of ignoring these principles is too high, particularly when society is obsessed with a wrong notion of competitiveness and when narrow self-interest and a mechanistic view of the world continues to negatively impact human happiness and the world around us. In today’s gospel, Jesus teaches another way of life which is not simply about conversion to do something. It is a radically new way of looking at things, especially when the institutions of both religion and politics can so easily become corrupt and cease to serve their purpose.

Pope Francis speaks of “an economy of exclusion” where “everything comes under the laws of competition and the survival of the fittest, where the powerful feed upon the powerless”. For too long we naively thought that struggling to do our best in helping others will inevitably succeed in bringing about greater justice and inclusiveness in the world. Now we all acknowledge that this is only a naive trust easily overshadowed by so many forces, internal and external, that uphold the social status quo.

A new mindset is needed today when even the notion of solidarity itself has become worn out, simply meaning acts of generosity that ultimately keep the excluded on the fringes of society and keeps writing history from the standpoint of the privileged. Luke’s gospel text today, depicting Jesus watching guests as they gather for a wedding feast and noticing their attitudes and behaviour, is metaphorically quite telling on the mindset that is dominant in the mainstream social relationships.

Little do we realise that the issues of the poor, the immigrants, the homeless, those deprived of education, and the downcast will always remain the big issues that challenge our faith and its relationship to the present and the future of the world we inhabit. Viewing our faith in a good God, in Christ as saviour, in the Eucharist as his real and nourishing presence, as if it were self-contained with no impact whatsoever on the real life issues, amounts to affirming that religion is alienating.

The biggest challenge of the Gospel is not to be generous, to give a helping hand, to do something good, and to speak out about poverty. There are many among those who do all this who claim to have no religion. Strictly speaking, we do not need the Gospel to be moved by the suffering and the evils of the world.

The difference we are called to make is on a radically different wavelength; it is a question of our vision of the world and of the criteria we use to diagnose reality. The Gospel is not a political blueprint to remedy the world’s evils. But it clearly transpires from the Gospel that the demands of discipleship are meant to impact public life, and that authentic faith empowers us not to be part of a system that perpetuates structural imbalances and injustices.

There is a world of difference between humility and humiliation. We live in times when too many people are still humiliated, excluded, outcast, and as Pope Francis says, practically leftovers. This is horrific. It is only humility that can make us grasp the radicality of the Gospel narrative of the world which is telling us that the poor have much to teach us and that we need to let ourselves be evangelised by them. But we still persist with the wrong reading of reality and with narratives of the world that are alien to the Gospel.