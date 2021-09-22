A total of 23 patients are receiving hospital treatment for COVID-19, health authorities said on Wednesday - two more than on Tuesday.

Four of those patients are receiving intensive care.

Health Ministry data showed that 18 people tested positive for COVID-19 overnight, while another 49 recovered.

This means there are currently 523 active cases in Malta.

European data for Malta has indicated that immunity is waning among elderly patients, with the COVID-19 infection rate among people aged 80 and over in Malta rising higher than in the younger age groups for the first time in months,

Vaccination

So far, health authorities have administered 813,115 COVID vaccine doses.

Of these, 5,450 were booster doses.

The health authorities will start administering the influenza vaccine to the vulnerable from the third week of October, with no gap necessary between the flu jab and the COVID-19 booster dose.