Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Wednesday, keeping the number of new cases in the twenties for the fifth straight day.

The health authorities said 2,211 swab tests were taken overnight.

78 patients recovered, leaving the number of active cases at 462.

While the new cases are still being investigated, of Tuesday's 29 cases, seven were family members of previously known cases; two were direct contacts with known cases; one was from the cluster at St Joseph home for the elderly; two were imported; one was from a Paceville cluster and three stemmed from a social gathering with other positive cases.