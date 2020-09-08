Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases were registered overnight between Monday and Tuesday while 39 patients recovered.

As a result, the number of active coronavirus cases in Malta stood at 356 as of 12.30pm on Tuesday.

The health authorities said in their daily update on Facebook that a total 1,364 tests were carried out between Monday and Tuesday, meaning a total of 205,141 swabs have been taken over the past six months.

So far, 14 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in Malta.

As things stand, Malta's total number of cases per 100,000 population is 81.4, the fifth-highest in the EU, according to the European Centre of Disease Control’s daily list.

EU member states including Malta are expecting the first delivery of a potential COVID-19 vaccine in December, conditional to the success of late-stage trials.

From Monday’s cases

• Three were relatives of previously known cases;

• Two were direct contacts of positive cases;

• Two cases were traced to the workplace;

• Two from a body-building competition cluster.

No information was given about the other cases.

Tuesday’s cases are still being investigated.

