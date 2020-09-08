Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases were registered overnight between Monday and Tuesday while 39 patients recovered.
As a result, the number of active coronavirus cases in Malta stood at 356 as of 12.30pm on Tuesday.
The health authorities said in their daily update on Facebook that a total 1,364 tests were carried out between Monday and Tuesday, meaning a total of 205,141 swabs have been taken over the past six months.
So far, 14 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in Malta.
As things stand, Malta's total number of cases per 100,000 population is 81.4, the fifth-highest in the EU, according to the European Centre of Disease Control’s daily list.
EU member states including Malta are expecting the first delivery of a potential COVID-19 vaccine in December, conditional to the success of late-stage trials.
From Monday’s cases
• Three were relatives of previously known cases;
• Two were direct contacts of positive cases;
• Two cases were traced to the workplace;
• Two from a body-building competition cluster.
No information was given about the other cases.
Tuesday’s cases are still being investigated.
