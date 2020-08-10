A total of 23 people tested positive for COVID-19 cases overnight as another four recovered, bringing the number of active cases in Malta to a record high of 415.

Of the new cases, detected from 1,618 tests, one was imported and two are linked to a Paceville cluster.

Authorities said contact tracing teams were now working on the other 20 cases recorded on Monday.

Malta had previously reached 352 active cases on April 15, when the islands were experiencing the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

That number was surpassed on Sunday, when healthcare workers had 396 cases on their hands, including a one-year-old infant and a 75-year-old. Over the weekend the health authorities warned people to avoid crowded areas.

RELATED STORIES Two new COVID-19 testing centres to be opened in Qormi and Burmarrad

Monday marks the 12th consecutive day in which the number of newly detected cases has reached into double-digits, bringing the total number of known cases since the pandemic reached Malta in March to 1,112.

There are currently more than 50 cases linked to Paceville.

In an attempt to help curb the spread, the authorities are imposing a €100 fine on those not wearing a mask in retail outlets, on public transport, on the Gozo ferry, in the Ċirkewwa and Imġarr terminals and the Malta International Airport.

And event organisers caught breaching social distancing rules introduced to stop the spread of COVID-19 will be fined €3,000.

But doctors are warning that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is yet to come as mass gatherings remain unchecked.

On Monday, the Medical Association of Malta said that the many cases of COVID-19 that spread during a confirmation party shows how even normal social activities and family gatherings risk spreading the virus.

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.