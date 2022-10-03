Twenty-three new engineers have received their warrant and can now start practicing the profession, having passed their final exams.

The new engineers were awarded their warrants at a ceremony at MUŻA in Valletta in the presence of Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi.

Zrinzo Azzopardi said the government was keen to attract more students to the engineering field and urged the Board of Engineers to conduct a needs-based assessment of the profession.

Engineers would be increasingly needed as the country worked towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, the minister said, noting that upcoming EU legislation that would strengthen energy efficiency would also require engineers’ input and expertise.

The newly-warranted engineers. Photo: DOI/Clodagh O'Neill

The minister also reminded the new engineers of their duty to observe the Chamber’s Code of Ethics while practising their job to the highest standards and therefore serve society in the best possible way.

Board of Engineers chairperson Noel Camilleri and other members of the board also attended.