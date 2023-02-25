The 2023 Malta Marathon returns this weekend when the 38th edition is set to be held on Sunday.

The target of 2,300 registered participants set by the organisers this year has already been reached.

The Malta Marathon will get under way from Mdina at 7am, while the Half Marathon and the Walkathon start at 8.15am. The finish line for all three race will be Sliema Ferries.

Favourites for victory in the marathon are Moroccan athletes Hicham Boufars and Redouan Nouini.

