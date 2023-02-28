A total of 23,372 non-EU citizens in Malta have a valid local driving licence, making up just under 8.5 per cent of all locally licenced drivers.

According to figures provided in parliament on Tuesday, a total of 277,490 driving licences were issued as of the end of January 2023.

Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia was answering a parliamentary question by PN MP Graziella Galea.

Farrugia said close to 240,000 licences issued were for Maltese drivers, while over 23,000 were for non-EU citizens.

RELATED STORIES Government has no ‘appetite’ to penalise car use - Aaron Farrugia

Should the minimum driving age be raised to 21, Adrian Delia asks

Another 14,600 licences issued were for other EU citizens.

Back in January, Farrugia said Transport Malta issued almost 25,000 driving licenses to foreigners alone in the past five years.

Last year, it was revealed that Malta is the cheapest country in Europe to become a driver. According to the car insurance website, Confused.com, driving lessons and Transport Malta fees cost the average new driver €310.