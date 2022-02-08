A total of 23,085 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far to children aged 5-11 so far, including 9,776 second doses.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said there are 32,493 children eligible for the vaccine.

The figures suggest that around 30 per cent of children are fully vaccinated, while just over 40 per cent have received a single dose of the vaccine.

The minister was replying to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Graziella Galea.

The administration of vaccines for young children started on December 14, following invitations sent to parents. Children are administered a third of the normal Pfizer dose. The vaccine for children was approved by the European Medicines Agency on November 25.