23,085 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far to children aged 5-11 including 9,776 second doses, Health Minister Chris Fearne said in reply to a parliamentary question on Tuesday.

He said there are 32,493 children eligible for the vaccine.

The minister was replying to a question by Nationalist MP Graziella Galea.

The administration of vaccines for young children started on December 14, following invitations sent to parents. Children are administered a third of the normal Pfizer dose. The vaccine for children was approved by the European Medicines Agency on November 25.