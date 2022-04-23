Healthcare workers reported 231 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with data also showing that three people died while virus-positive overnight.

No data was made available about the latest victims. A total of 687 people have died while COVID-positive since the pandemic started.

Data published by the Superintendence of Public Health showed that the number of known active virus cases in the country currently stands at 5,205.

Authorities have signalled a willingness to remove most pandemic-related restrictions, with masks coming off in shops, offices and public buildings as of May 2. As of that day, only people who are COVID-positive will need to self-isolate.