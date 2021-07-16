A further 235 people tested positive for the virus overnight, while six recovered, according to health authorities data.

Malta's number of active cases now stands at 1,441.

For the first time since March 2020, the health authorities on Friday also published data on the Saħħa Facebook page showing how many COVID patients have been hospitalised.

There are currently 14 COVID-19 positive patients at Mater Dei Hospital, one of whom remains in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the average age of the 222 new cases reported on Thursday was 24.

Most of the cases - a total of 195 - were aged between 10 and 39.

No deaths linked to COVID were reported over the past 24 hours.

Photo: Facebook

Vaccination

To date, 354,985 people have been fully vaccinated, while a total of 718,418 doses have been administered over the past few months.

But although more than 237,790 COVID vaccination certificates have been downloaded, some are still facing problems accessing the document, which has become crucial for travel.

Maltese residents entering the country without a vaccine certificate must apply for permission to avoid paying €1,400 to quarantine in a hotel.

On Friday, the Malta Tourism Authority told Times of Malta it was organising repatriation flights for students from Italy, Germany, Spain and France who are stuck in Malta after the government closed English language schools on Wednesday.