Along with their family, friends, and guests, 238 students, from Malta, India, Pakistan, Palestine, Hungary, Albania, Greece, Russia, Italy and Romania, graduated from a wide range of subjects including Master of Science in HealthCare Management and Leadership; Master of Science in Elderly care Management; Master of Science in Governance and Management; Master of Science in Management and Post Graduate Diploma in Management; Master of Science in Hospitality Management; Master of Science in Air Transport Management; Master of Science in Construction Management and Diploma in Anti-Money Laundering and Compliance; Bachelor of Science in Quantity Surveying; Bachelor of Science in Nursing (top-up) and Higher Diploma in Human Resources Management.

40 per cent of graduates were males and 60 per cent were females.

The event was addressed by graduate Maria Louisa Domenici who recounted her experience at IDEA Academy, commencing from a diploma level and graduating with an MSc in Healthcare Leadership and Management whilst juggling her role as a full-time employee and a mother of four.

Engineer Vince Maione, Principal of IDEA Academy, stated that “In a world that is changing so fast, especially because of the technological advancements, education cannot stay static also because it is an important pillar of our economy. IDEA recognises this and is adapting itself to these changes, but it strongly urges the authorities to ensure that policies and regulations do not stifle the necessary process”.

Concluding the event, Founder of IDEA Group and Managing Director, Dr Silvio De Bono stated that: “As another player in tertiary education, we strongly feel that it is imperative that we together with other private education providers form part of the national eco system by providing a sound and solid education to ensure a more skilled workforce. IDEA Academy has proved itself that it is also contributing towards the national economy be providing industry driven programmes.”

About IDEA Academy

Part of the IDEA Group, in 2024 celebrating 20 years since its inception, IDEA Academy is a fully licensed academy offering more than 40 courses of accredited education programmes, from MQF Level 4 to MQF Level 8, at Doctorate, Masters, Bachelors, and Diploma levels along with bespoke corporate training.

At IDEA Academy, the student is our main priority and focus. Our courses are held on a part-time basis, with lessons taking place once or twice a week, fitting into one’s personal and professional life. All our courses are industry-driven and equip students with practical tools and knowledge to help them excel in the working world. These courses are led by our team of hand-picked lecturers that bring along their baggage full of industry knowledge. Individual care is of paramount importance at IDEA Academy. Each student has access to our dedicated experts and mentors, as well as to a vast library of resources. Students can choose to attend in-class or follow along online.

Idea Academy, Malta’s leading private adult educational institution, distinguishes itself through its commitment to andragogical teaching approaches and the principles of adult education. IDEA academy embraces hands-on learning experiences and actively encourages adult learners to engage fully in their educational journeys.

Nearly all our courses are graded through assignments, discussion groups and dissertations (where applicable). The normal mode of assessment is through assignments (and not examinations) so as to encourage students to make use of all the material given throughout the modules in a creative and carefully thought-out manner.

Over the last three years, more than 800 students graduated from IDEA Academy.

Support is also given through flexible, interest-free payment plans. IDEA Academy offers the possibility for our students to pay in instalments or to design their own payment plan, completely interest-free. There are also schemes where one can get at least 70 per cent of the course fees back.

