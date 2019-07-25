Today’s readings: Wisdom 9, 13-18; Philemon 9-10.12-17; Luke 14, 25-33.

Thomas Merton, Trappist monk and modern-day mystic, claimed that “there is in all things a hidden wholeness”. We tend to hide our true identities from each other, even from ourselves, ending up living divided lives, which, as author Parker Palmer writes, is in itself a pathology. The remedy to this pathology is to live with integrity.

Luke’s gospel text today is the culmination of his discourse on discipleship, and here Jesus is literally shaking the foundations when he is demanding no less than “to hate” father, mother, wife, children, brothers, sisters, and your own life. The message clearly is the need for each and every one of us to know who we really are, what we stand for in life, and consequently to live with integrity what we are.

In mainstream Christianity, we have always opted for a standard, and in my opinion, mediocre interpretation of the words of Jesus when he says: “Anyone who does not carry his cross and come after me cannot be my disciple.” These words have always been interpreted spiritually, and even devotionally, as if Jesus is exhorting us to resign ourselves, almost passively, to whatever comes across. In the words of Jesus “carry your cross” and “come after me”, there is in a nutshell the entire inner journey we are all called to embark on in life. The inner journey of knowing yourself, of acknowledging what you are, of coming to terms with all in your history that you would have liked had never happened. And this is only the beginning of the journey, because these are only the first stages of discipleship which are practically the exodus from memories that normally haunt and impede us from growing up.

‘Exodus’ metaphorically stands for finding your true name, identifying wounds, pains and hurts – all that brings you discomfort in life. Carrying the cross in itself is not liberating. Many people carry their crosses daily and remain stagnant under their weight. It is the integrity of being who you are that brings liberation.

The “come after me” of Jesus can make us discover in us the hidden wholeness Merton speaks about, and it is there that we can discover how discipleship can truly be liberating. But that comes at a cost. We cannot have it both ways. So we need to acknowledge first and foremost what is it that guides and determines our actions, our style of living, our daily and most ordinary choices.

Otherwise, as Jesus warns, we’ll end up with so many unfinished businesses in life or, still worse, with putting on a facade of strength and well-being, when internally we carry myriads of unresolved issues that continue to drain our energy. The imagery Jesus uses of an unfinished tower and of facing unsustainable battles remind us of how resourceful we need to be if we want to live with integrity.

As the first reading today affirms, it is only wisdom that saves us. Wisdom means being resourceful and truthful people. Christian living is not a superficial practising of religion.

Our call to live as disciples of Christ is much deeper and costlier than just going to church on Sundays, respecting traditions received, or sticking to attend Christmas and Easter festivities.

Following Jesus poses serious and deep questions on the level of attitudes, regarding style of life, and our ways of arguing on issues like immigration, poverty, economic prosperity, respect for the ecosystem, exploitation of women, and being accomplices in promoting new forms of slavery in the way we treat the vulnerable or look down on people.

This may be one of the most ostentatious paradoxes of our culture and society nowadays. Many would be more prompt to measure who we are or how decadent we’ve become from the extent to which Maltese society at large is turning liberal or conserving the old facade of a confessional regime. Seeking to maintain the appearance of a Christian society on this level is not addressing the problem at its source.

The real problem is when we separate soul from role, when doctors are dismissive of patients, when priests hide behind their power and become abusive of people’s trust, when politicians lie to their voters, when professionals cheat their clients and exploit their pockets unjustifiably. It is high time we start measuring our Christian allegiance on the basis of integrity, rather than on what we try to make others believe about us.