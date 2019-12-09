McDonald’s is counting down to Christmas with daily offers on customer favourites, exclusively available to subscribers to the McDonald’s app.



The 24 Days of Christmas Giveaways campaign offers will carry up to a 66 per cent discount on some of McDonald’s bestselling products. Prices start at €1 and go up to a maximum of €3 on a variety of combo offers, that will surely satisfy the cravings of our loyal customers while providing them with the value they deserve.

“We are delighted to bring our customers more value than ever for the festive season,” Paul Dragan, managing director of Premier Restaurants Malta, the operator of McDonald’s locally said.

“The 24 Days of Christmas Giveaways campaign follows on the success of the Black Friday campaign, which included five offers throughout the week. Tens of thousands of offers were redeemed through our app. We’re expecting an even greater response for these fantastic new offers,” added Mr Dragan.