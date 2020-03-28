The 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race has been postponed because of restrictions in France designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

It had been scheduled to take place on June 13 and 14, but will now happen on September 19 and 20.

The decision was made by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACE), which organises the event, in conjunction with motorsport governing body the Federation Internationale Automobile (FIA) and the World Endurance Championship (WEC).

The postponement will also affect other races in the WEC calendar, as well as other related series, with an announcement with details of further changes to come.

Pierre Fillon, ACO president, said: “Postponing the 24 Hours of Le Mans from the original dates in June is now the most appropriate way forward in the current exceptional circumstances.

“First and foremost, I urge everyone to avoid putting themselves, their loved ones and others at risk. The most important thing today is to curtail the spread of this virus. Our thoughts go out to medical staff working relentlessly for the sake of us all.”

The organisation said that anyone who has already bought tickets will be able to use them at the rescheduled race in September, or request a refund.