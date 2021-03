243 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported on Thursday.

The health authorities said 4,760 swab tests were made in 24 hours and 334 patients recovered.

The latest victims were a man aged 75 and a woman aged 76, who both died at Mater Dei Hospital, raising the death toll to 363.

There are now 3,034 active virus cases.

The vaccination programme reached 133,871 with 41,621 being second doses.