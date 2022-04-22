Thirty-nine of 88 COVID-19 people in hospital are being treated for the virus while the others tested positive when they were admitted for other conditions, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Friday.

Two are in intensive care.

Addressing a news conference, the minister said that another 249 new COVID cases were recorded overnight.

According to COVID data made available by the health authorities, the number of known active cases is now down to 5,567, the lowest number since March 30.