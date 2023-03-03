Robert Spiteri, a renowned drummer, will be undertaking a 24-hour drumming marathon to raise funds for Puttinu Cares. The drumathon, taking place at Baystreet in St Julians, kicks off at 6pm on March 4 and ends at 6pm on March 5.

Spiteri will be joined by several special guests throughout the event, including Matthew James, Ben Bailey, Lara and the Jukeboys, and Nadine Axisa on Saturday, and Michela Galea, Karin Duff, RUG, and the Big Band Brothers on Sunday.

The drumming marathon aims to raise funds and awareness for Puttinu Cares, a charity that supports children and their families undergoing cancer treatment. Through this event, Spiteri hopes to inspire others to support the cause and make a difference in the lives of those in need.

Those who wish to donate can do so via Revolut: 79899695 or BOV Mobile Pay: 79499423. This is the Facebook link to the event.