Exodus 32,7-11.13-14; 1Timothy 1, 12-17; Lk 15, 1-32.

The problem with any religion, including Christianity, is that we easily get carried away with thinking we know who or what God is, and our understanding of life and the world rests on this knowledge. On this assumption, it becomes easy to conclude that what resists the irruption of God in history and time is evil, or the sins of sinners, or the unfaithfulness of believers.

When what actually blocks God’s love from being showered on us and on all creation is the presumption of those who, as believers and people of religion, claim to know it all and behave as if God is their own possession. Meister Eckhart, the 13th century theologian and mystic, was a master in all this, opting for silence whenever we, as humans, try to speak of God. Probably it was the reason why in his days he was accused of heresy.

In today’s scripture readings this same dynamic of faith emerges between what is interior and exterior, and how one should or can lead to the other. Exodus speaks of the apostasy of God’s people, when Israel, after being saved from slavery and after having seen the wonders of God, sought to create an image of God in the golden calf to have something to connect with.

If this was apostasy, meaning abdicating one’s religious faith, then we should be posing questions about our religion and its public manifestation. Lacking a true and authentic personal experience of who God is, people are prone to search for images to connect with, to kiss, to kneel before them, even idolise them.

It is clear that the bigger the void inside, the stronger the urge to create images and to link to visible representations of our own imagination. In claiming this I am not being an iconoclast. I believe that at the end of the day, culturally speaking, we all – some more, some less – seek to translate our feelings and emotions insofar as religion is concerned into symbolic images that can express the inexpressible.

The real problem is when our faith is reduced to emotions and when it stops at the visual representations we create. There is so much to discuss on this, but what remains focal in religion and in faith as we live it is interiority, the momentous glimpses that make us grasp that God is really there, and that make us, in truth, connect with Him.

In today’s gospel we have the extraordinary narrative of the so-called prodigal son, or the parable of the merciful father. It tells of two brothers living in their father’s home, the younger playing the rebel and escaping from his father, the elder remaining at home and believing himself ever faithful to the traditions received.

Jesus was telling this story not to teach how important it is to be faithful to the traditions of the father or how evil it is to abdicate your faith. He wanted to show, mainly to the Pharisees and the scribes who vehemently opposed his daring gestures of openness to sinners and tax collectors, that what is of utmost importance in religion and in living one’s faith is the ‘homecoming’, the moment in life when things start falling into place, when God becomes an inner experience that gives solidity to all that we received and that we have believed in.

It is a problem when, as Christian believers, everything we believe in rests on what we see. It is a grace when what we see and the language of our celebrations serve to launch us on an inner experience that is strengthening inside, that helps us interiorise much of what we have learnt, and that make us own our faith.

A faith that is not owned and personalised risks remaining abstract notions, truths believed but which easily remain devoid of meaning because they never touch the heart where it needs to feel the warmth that comes from God’s embrace. Today’s parable demonstrates this marvellously. The elder brother remained at home without ever actually homecoming. He lived with his father but lived apart, a separate life under the same ceiling.

The younger brother felt the father’s attraction in his heart and from far away, and returned to where he actually belonged. This is the secret that makes faith transformative: the father’s attraction that reveals itself as a magic touch that heals and makes us belong.