Police are accusing a 24-year-old man of dealing cocaine and money laundering after a search of his home revealed a cache of illicit substances among luxury items.

Għaxaq resident Layden Spiteri was accused of procuring and possessing large amounts of cocaine that indicated that it is not for his personal use, as well as money laundering. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecuting inspector John Leigh Howard told the court that the police had received an anonymous tip some months ago that Spiteri may be carrying out illicit activities related to drugs and he was subsequently put under surveillance.

Following the granting of an arrest warrant, police arrested Spiteri on Thursday when a search of his vehicle yielded 18 sachets containing a white substance, suspected to be cocaine.

The accused was then taken to his residence, where Howard said police noticed many items that implied a life of luxury, such as name-brand designer clothing, gold jewellery and even a Rolex watch.

Spiteri pointed them to a metal box in his washroom where another cache of white powder sachets was discovered. Police also discovered a Mercedes parked in a garage registered in Spiteri’s name.

Howard said that police then took the accused to a third location, where he had previously been seen accessing with his key and where a search yielded even more sachets.

The prosecution objected to a request for bail due to the gravity of the crime in question as well as the fact that investigations on the money laundering charge are still ongoing.

Howard also noted that there is at least one civilian witness who is to testify and that there is a fear that the accused would have an opportunity to tamper with evidence.

Conversely, the defence argued that Spiteri had a clean conduct and had cooperated fully with the police. Additionally, as the majority of the witnesses to testify are police officers and given the accused’s behaviour so far, the defence argued that the fear of tampering with evidence was not really present.

Magistrate Victor George Axiak denied the request for bail and ordered the prosecution to have its civilian witnesses testify at the next sitting so that the issue of bail can be revisited.

He also ordered a freezing order on all of Spiteri’s assets, barring a €13,000 yearly allowance to take care of his material needs.

Lawyers Marion Camilleri and Franco Debono assisted Spiteri.