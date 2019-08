Twenty-five people have spent the Santa Marija holiday under arrest after being found in possession of drugs at an entertainment hub near Rabat.

The police said its Vice Squad carried out a raid on Wednesday-Thursday night which netted people of various nationalities.

Officers found cocaine, cannabis resin and ecstasy pills.

Those under arrest, whose age ranged from 17 to 42, included Serbians, Russians and Maltese.

Some were found in possession of 50 ecstasy pills ready for trafficking.