When you think of social media, you probably think of Instagram – it’s one of the top social media platforms to date with over one billion monthly active users. It’s been around since 2010, so it’s had plenty of time to build its reputation as the top platform for businesses, brands, and influencers.

In fact, Instagram has such a reputation that it’s a go-to source for many internet users to check out businesses and see if they are worth supporting. It’s become an authority for much more than sharing photos with friends and family; it’s now an international powerhouse.

Because Instagram provides users with huge potential to monetize the platform or find new clients for their existing business endeavors, there is a lot of competition, making it tougher than ever to get more real Instagram followers.

It’s widely accepted that the best way to get more Instagram followers is through engagement methods; interacting and engaging with new users on the platform helps to generate more interest around your account and drive people to your profile.

This, however, is extremely time consuming, and since Instagram has been around for over 10 years, there are plenty of third party companies that offer services to help you with your Instagram growth.

Buying Instagram followers falls into this category, and while it can be an attractive option, it’s got to be done the right way in order to keep your account safe, reputable, and consistently growing.

With so many companies out there promising the world, making a decision requires a lot of research and knowledge about the market. For this reason, we’ve created our comprehensive guide to help you buy Instagram followers the right way.

Once you check out our guide, you’ll know:

● Why people buy Instagram followers

● Why Instagram follower quality is important

● Best 25 sites to buy Instagram followers from

● Organic Instagram growth and Instagram bulk followers

● How to buy Instagram followers from the right company

● Five pro tips to get more real Instagram followers

● Pros and cons of buying Instagram followers

This guide will give you the confidence and know-how to buy Instagram followers with little risk and high reward. It’s possible, and there are plenty of benefits. Let’s get started!

Why buy Instagram followers?

As we already mentioned, Instagram has a lot of competition. With a lot of tedious, hard work, it is possible to gain more real Instagram followers on your own, but this takes way too long and can distract you from focusing on other important elements of Instagram such as hashtag and content strategy.

Offering your Instagram audience top-quality content is of the utmost importance— without great content, no matter what tools you use, you’ll never find a solid follower base on the platform. You should always prioritise your content above all else.

For this reason, with a priority one as Instagram content, you can buy Instagram followers from trusted companies, allowing your growth to be perpetuated without taking away from your Instagram performance.

This, saving time, is one of the main reasons that people buy Instagram followers, but there are a few others, including:

● Quicker growth: when you have more Instagram followers, whether you’re just starting out or working past a plateau, people will be more likely to follow you. If you have a really low number of followers, it doesn’t instill a desire in users to follow you. Having more Instagram followers gets you more Instagram followers.

● More social cred: a higher follower count on Instagram can help you to boost your reputation and offer a level of authority in your niche; when people see that you are successful, they’ll want to be a part of your community. If they can connect with your brand image and what you stand for, they’ll want to support you. Having more followers promotes social credibility.

● Compete with top accounts: If there are other similar accounts in your niche with more followers, you’re not likely to be able to compete with them because you seem to be at a lower level than them. With more Instagram followers you can compete with accounts that are similar to yours and gain more followers.

● Better algorithm performance: the Instagram algorithm works based on engagement, so when you have more active Instagram followers, your content will naturally get more reach to your followers and users because more people are viewing and liking your content on a regular basis. When you buy Instagram followers from the right company, your engagement can increase, helping your organic reach.

On that note, let’s talk about why you absolutely need to buy the right Instagram followers from the right company if you want to see real, sustainable Instagram growth.

Instagram follower quality: It’s important

It doesn’t take common sense to know that having real Instagram followers is better than having a bunch of fake ones, but there are deeper implications of buying fake followers, and you should avoid doing so at all cost.

With so many companies claiming real followers but offering low-quality ones, it’s vital to choose the right company to buy from and know exactly what they are offering you.

These are the main reasons you need to have real Instagram followers:

● Credibility: it’s not difficult for Instagram users to identify fake followers; if they check out your followers, or you buy Instagram likes, users with no profile pic, no content, and a high following number is clearly fake and you will be discredited if people see that. If you are an influencer or aspiring to be one, this is especially important as it can affect your likelihood of getting partnerships.

● Follower to engagement ratio: let’s say you have 100k followers, and you average about 100 likes on your content with relatively low to no comments. People will immediately identify you as a fake because you don’t have a healthy follower to engagement ratio. If you buy thousands of fake followers, clearing them out is no easy task, costing you time as well as your initial investment.

● Algorithm performance: If you buy followers that don’t engage and don’t bring in more real followers, you won’t do better in terms of the Instagram algorithm. They’ll be empty numbers. While it’s okay for a boost now and them, having fake followers ultimately skew your performance and analytics.

● Instagram terms of use: Instagram doesn’t support fake followers on the platform, and they regularly clear out fake followers, eliminating them from Instagram. If you buy low-quality followers, you’ll lose them, which means you’ll have wasted your money and got nothing of value in return.

For these reasons you should always understand how a company provides their services, how they get followers, as well as what quality their followers are. Check out customer reviews as well to understand if a company truly provides value.

We’re going to give you 25 companies that can help you to buy followers so you’ll be able to start checking out options and see which one can best help you to get more Instagram followers.

Top 25 sites to buy Instagram followers

There are plenty of options for buying Instagram followers, so don’t feel pressured to buy from the first one that you come across. Do your research and make an informed decision.

This list starts off with the top companies, making it a great reference when trying to select a company. The companies on this list have services that have been around for quite some time, so they are mostly experienced in offering Instagram followers.

Since Instagram can be a tough platform to offer followers and engagements for, not all companies are created equal— here you’ll start to become aware of ones that care about your success and protect your safety.

Let’s see what these companies have to offer you.

1. Growthoid

Changing the Instagram growth game on a daily basis, Growthoid is top notch if you want to buy Instagram followers. With a fully organic service managed by dedicated account managers, you won’t get much better in terms of quality and results.

Growthoid uses organic engagement techniques with your targeting instructions to get you more real followers and engagement. Your account manager will be in charge of doing this— no bots, no fake followers, just real ones that actually care about your content.

With one of the best support teams, flexible no-contract plans, and an easy-to-use website with detailed info about how their service works, it’s clear that Growthoid cares about their clients and getting them more real followers drives them.

You’ll also enjoy a 14-day money-back guarantee when you sign up with Growthoid, so you’ll have peace of mind when you work with them. They’re the best in the biz for a reason— check them out if you want more Instagram followers.

2. Growthsilo

If you like the sound of Growthoid, chances are you’re going to like what Growthsilo has to offer as well. Growthsilo offers a fully-managed Instagram growth service that works with your advanced targeting instructions, helping you to get more real Instagram followers.

Since their methods are all hand-performed and organic, you’ll also see an increase in engagement and followers that are really interested in your content. This is one of the best things about their service.

You can choose between two monthly no-contract plans, and they offer a plethora of information and a FAQ on their website about how things work. If you really want to take your Instagram to the next level, Growthsilo is an awesome option.

3. More Likes

More Likes provides clients with top-quality services that not only include buying real Instagram followers, but also buying Instagram likes and signing up with their auto-likes service, which is a big competitive advantage for your content.

You can buy Instagram followers from More Likes in the quantity that you need and supplement them with their recurring auto-likes service is a big deal because your content will always have a lot of engagement right out of the gate.

Engagement is one of the most important elements of a successful Instagram, and although a like is tiny, it is mighty. When you have more likes, more people will continue to like your content and your algorithm performance will jump way up.

You’ll not only get more followers from More Likes, but when you use their other services you are definitely setting yourself up for a world of success.

4. Grab Likes

Are you looking to buy Instagram followers but also boost your engagement? If so, you should check out Grab Likes— they offer so many great ways to help your Instagram performance get to the next level.

You can buy different quantities of real Instagram followers through Grab Likes, making their services customizable to your preferences and needs. They offer quick delivery as well as completely active and real followers, which is something you won’t find everywhere.

What else is great about Grab Likes? They have an automated likes service for Instagram that ensures your content always starts off with a lot of success. When you have likes on your Instagram content, users will be more inclined to give it a like as well, and they may even navigate over to your profile and follow you.

When you have high engagement on Instagram, people become curious; they want to see what all the fuss is about. Grab Likes can help you get your follower count and engagement levels up so that people want to be a part of your community.

5. StormLikes

One of the best things about buying Instagram followers from StormLikes is that you can custom create your plans, helping to meet your specific goals and needs through real and genuine services. They’ve got plenty of experience so you don’t have to worry about that.

They hate all things fake and bot, so you can rest assured that StormLikes keeps things real. They’ll get your Instagram growing at rates that will help you become more popular in your niche and compete with other accounts.

Since they’re an Instagram-specific platform, you can hone in on your Instagram success and build your likes, comments, and views from them. Whether you need followers from a specific location or worldwide, StormLikes can help. Check them out and get your Instagram follower count increasing.

6. Likes.io

Likes.io doesn’t just care about their reputation— they care about their clients’ as well, and for that reason they only offer the highest quality Instagram likes, followers, and auto-likes services on the market. They know just how to get you what you need for a better Instagram performance.

You choose the package that makes the most sense for your profile and Likes.io will handle the rest; it’s a fast and easy process so you won’t have to spend much time getting through the process.

Another awesome thing about Likes.io is that they work with their clients; you can contact them with your specific budget needs and they’ll help to find something that makes the most sense for you. Talk about customer service!

7. SidesMedia

If you want a company that is serious about getting their clients real Instagram followers, SidesMedia is the one for you. They have spent a lot of time building their in-house network of users to always provide the top quality in followers, likes, comments, and more.

You’ll be able to support your growth for other social media platforms as well, including YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, and more. You’ll always have a stronger reputation with more social media network presence, so this is a great way to boost your online reputation.

SidesMedia offers a variety of different packages and once you choose the one that’s right for you, you complete a simple checkout process and they’ll deliver your order safely and effectively, no password required.

8. UseViral

UseViral has been in the social media growth game for a long time now, so with their high experience levels as well as large user network base, you’re bound to get high quality Instagram followers when you use their service.

If you need to boost your YouTube or TikTok performance, they can help with that too— UseViral has expanded their social media services to 8 different networks, making sure that their clients have a well-rounded internet reputation.

If you want to go viral on Instagram or get your follower count up for business or influencer purposes, UseViral is a trusted option that will no doubt get you where you need to be.

9. Social-Viral

If you want to buy Instagram followers and also get more comments and other engagements, Social-Viral may have something that you’re interested in. They have been providing Instagram growth for a few years now so they definitely have some experience in offering these services.

They keep your profile safe through smaller packages, allowing you to buy up to 5k Instagram followers in one sitting. You’ll get these followers in roughly 12 hours, and to receive your order you don’t have to provide any sensitive information like your password.

Their follower quality is also very high, so you shouldn’t lose any of them over time. If you need growth for Facebook, TikTok, or other platforms, you can also get that from Social-Viral, making it a good place to build multiple networks at once.

10. Task Ant

Hashtags are a key part of any Instagram follower growth strategy, and using Task Ant can be one of the best things you ever decide to do for your Instagram performance. If you’re looking to buy followers for Instagram, you can do that, but the hashtag tool is where Task Ant really shines.

Task Ant offers you ways to find the best performing hashtags in your niche through relevant filters and search options; you can track performance metrics against those same filters and then organize them into sets that make it super easy to post onto your content.

Using hashtags is one of the best ways to get more real Instagram followers and with Task Ant’s mobile app and dashboard, you’ll see your growth shoot up like never before, not only getting you quick results but also a long-term game plan for Instagram.

11. Nitreo

Working around the clock to bring you more Instagram followers, Nitreo will follow your targeting instructions to put your Instagram growth on autopilot, allowing you to focus on things like content creation and hashtags.

Nitreo uses automation to engage with users on Instagram, and they guarantee that each account will have oversight from a manager to make sure that the bot service is working properly. This is an important element to the service so it’s good that they clarify that.

You can choose from two different plans when signing up for Nitreo, which keeps your options flexible and viable based on your needs. If you find yourself in need of support, they also have round the clock agents to help you with whatever issues you may be having.

While automation generally isn’t the chosen method for Instagram growth, Nitreo is keeping it on the table and making it work.

12. Stellation Media

Stellation Media is changing up the game as well— they’re using mass engagements on Instagram stories to drive results and get you more real Instagram followers. They have lofty goals and claim that you’ll be able to buy thousands of Instagram followers when you use their services.

Since Instagram stories are super popular on Instagram, leveraging their power is a great way to generate interest in your account, and that’s exactly what Stellation Media does. The dashboard is very user-friendly and offers valuable information about your results.

Stellation Media offers 3 monthly options and while they’re a bit more expensive than other options, you may see the results you’ve been lacking through their service. They’ve completely changed up how they operate and they have a lot of happy clients nowadays.

13. Media Mister

One of the oldest companies offering social media growth, Media Mister has about as much experience as one could hope for. When you buy Instagram followers from them, you’re definitely getting quality.

Media Mister offers some of the safest delivery available for Instagram followers and they also have a wide range of packages that you can choose from. If you need growth for virtually any social media platform in existence, Media Mister can help.

You can select the type of Instagram followers you want and have a variety of customizable options to get you exactly what will help your profile best. If you like options, Media Mister is a great one.

14. FollowersUp

Looking for a well-designed website that can help you get more Instagram followers in no time? FollowersUp is one of the best out there in terms of follower quality, guarantees, as well as ease of use in selecting your plan.

You can use a slider tool to select just how many Instagram followers you want, and when you’re ready, you finish your purchase and you’re ready to go. They will deliver your order quickly and safely, and no password is required.

The great news about FollowersUp is that they offer a lifetime warranty when you purchase Instagram followers— something that you won’t commonly see with other companies.

15. GetRealBoost

The home of real growth for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and more, GetRealBoost has a user-friendly website that makes it visually appealing to buy followers. You can also buy Instagram comments which is a great way to help out with your engagement.

You’ll get active Instagram followers when you purchase from GetRealBoost, but the tedious thing is that you can’t see their pricing options unless you ask for a quote and put in your login information. Even still, they offer some of the best services for Instagram, but they are unfortunately not targeted followers, they’re only worldwide.

If you’re aiming for a global audience, this service may be the right one.

16. Audience Gain

If you’re looking to buy Instagram followers in packages that are a bit larger, you can start off at a minimum of 500 Instagram followers with Audience gain. You’ll be able to get up to 10k, so that can make a substantial jump in your number of Instagram followers.

Audience Gain guarantees delivery and that their services are completely safe and private; they don’t need your password and you will have access to their support team 24/7, providing additional peace of mind.

Since Audience Gain is a digital marketing company, they also offer services for TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube. When you buy IG followers from them, they don’t specify what kind of followers they are, so that may be a good thing to ask their support team.

17. PlentyGram

A popular and low-priced option, PlentyGram offers services not just for buying Instagram followers but also for the popular TikTok platform. You can get TikTok followers and views in addition to Instagram likes, followers, and other engagements.

These are the top two platforms in social media right now, so if you build both of them up at the same time you’ll create a powerful force that will give you a big reputation and a lot of credibility.

PlentyGram offers high-quality Instagram followers and you can buy them in a range of different platforms. If you want to boost your popularity and gain influencer potential, PlentyGram is for you.

18. Mr. Insta

As the name implies, Mr. Insta focuses on services for Instagram. You can buy high-quality, premium Instagram followers from Mr. Insta, but that’s not all— because their services worked so well, they’ve expanded to a variety of other social media networks.

The results from your purchase will begin between 24-72 hours, which is a bit slower than other companies out there, but they guarantee delivery and also offer a refill guarantee. They provide 24/7 support as well if you need help with your order.

Also, if you’re a bitcoin user, you’re in luck because Mr. Insta accepts it as a form of payment.

19. Goldstar Social

Looking to buy worldwide Instagram followers? Goldstar social offers you just that chance— you can buy anywhere from 100 to 20k followers with their Instagram services.

They boast 24/7 support and claim that their delivery is fast and their followers are high quality. They also give you some details and insight into why you should buy Instagram followers and how it can help you.

They have a secure website, don’t require your password, and also accept PayPal to keep your payments secure.

20. Famoid

The next option on our list is a customizable option that allows you to choose exactly what you need in terms of Instagram followers and engagement, which is always great for those who like to meet all of their needs at once. Famoid can help you do exactly that.

You can buy followers from Famoid and not have to worry about them hurting your account— they’ll only help you and bring you more real engagement. If you want to boost your comments and automated posts through Famoid, you’re in luck, because they offer a variety of Instagram packages and options.

Famoid doesn’t just offer services for Instagram, either— you’ll be able to get growth for other popular social media platforms, helping to minimize the searching and legwork to get all of your needs met. You’ll get protection and retention guarantees for your purchases as well.

21. Jarvee

If you’re a Windows user, you’ll probably love the unique service that Jarvee has to offer. Through their desktop software, they automate your Instagram growth and help you to get more real Instagram followers.

For those that don’t use windows, they offer support and instructions on how you can still use the service, which means you won’t be left out.

If you aren’t sure about using a software-based growth method for Instagram, you can try the platform for five days to see how it works, helping you to make the right decision for your Instagram growth.

This is a good idea since automation services can put your account at risk, so it’s great to check out the speed at which Jarvee uses automation to ensure your account will get the results it needs by remaining safe.

You can also contact their customer support for more details or browse their website for an in-depth look at the services they provide for Instagram and other social media networks.

22. InstaMama

InstaMama, as the name suggests, started out as a company for Instagram specifically, so they definitely have experience in providing top-notch Instagram followers to their clients. They know how things work and they’ve been doing this for quite a while now.

You can boost your profile and get things moving with InstaMama’s service, and they avoid fake engagements and followers so that you can see the best results.

They promise that the Instagram followers you will receive with their services are real people and high-quality so that you will keep them for a long time to come and won’t have to endure the stress of seeing them drop off.

You’ll also be able to keep things natural with drip delivery so that there aren’t any red flags from Instagram. Check them out if you want to buy high-quality Instagram followers.

23. Socials Growth

One of the pricer options on the list, Socials Growth offers you the opportunity to buy followers for Instagram, as well as likes and views. The cool thing about this company is that they’ll offer you packages that include a bit of everything, which is a good way to get a more comprehensive growth package.

You’ll see packages that include, followers, likes, views, and popularity increases, although we’re not sure exactly how they guarantee that. If you are a cross platform person, you’ll only be able to get Instagram growth from Socials Growth, so that may be a downside for you.

Their website is secure and they also offer different payment options. They claim that their delivery is quick with just an hour to wait, and they also suggest that the followers they provide will always remain on your account. Check them out if you want a little bit of everything all at once.

24. Krootez

A popular option for getting more Instagram followers, Krootez prides itself on actually providing real Instagram follower growth to its clients. They work mainly based on Instagram campaigns and promotions, helping you to promote your Instagram and buy Instagram followers.

You can also buy Instagram likes from them, and if you need them quickly, then Krootez can definitely help with that. They are known for their speedy delivery and they claim to keep everything real—- no bots or fakes involved.

Their prices are pretty reasonable for the quality that they offer and if you’re looking for reputable Instagram growth, Krootez may be a good choice for you.

No matter how many Instagram followers you need to buy, Venium can get them to you quickly. They have smaller packages of just 100, or you can even buy up to 10,000 Instagram followers through their services.

They describe their followers as real, premium followers, meaning that they will bring value to your account and keep your profile in good standing with a high reputation. This is the goal when you buy Instagram followers.

With budget-friendly pricing and rapid delivery, Venium could be just what you’ve been searching for.

25. Upleap

Our final option for buying Instagram followers is a site called Upleap, which works through automation to bring you more followers. Since automation is restricted on Instagram, Upleap claims to have found the perfect balance, allowing the system to work without putting you at risk.

They don’t provide you with fake accounts or bots as followers, and they’ll use your targets to help you grow. They have a couple options and the sign up process is quick and easy. While it’s better to use a manual growth service, check them out and see what you think.

Five pro tips to get more Instagram followers

You can gain a big advantage when you buy Instagram followers, but it’s not the only thing you should be doing to grow your Instagram followers. In fact, it’s a big mistake if that’s all you have in mind.

People are always looking for quick results and often want to cut corners in order to get there, but unfortunately in social media, this will never lead to success. You must have a valid strategy that goes beyond simply buying Instagram followers and expecting overnight fame.

It’s one of the biggest mistakes you can make to buy Instagram followers and then don’t put any effort or consistency into your Instagram profile and content, especially if you are using an organic growth service to get more Instagram followers.

Do your part and you will be extremely satisfied with your Instagram performance. To make things easier, we’ve included 5 go-to tips to help your Instagram soar to new levels and keep your follower count growing in addition to buying Instagram followers.

Conclusion

All in all, you’ve now got at least 25 options from which to purchase Instagram followers. You also have many guidelines as well as five top tips for gaining more real Instagram followers. What more could you ask for? You’re ready!

No matter what you choose to do, using an organic Instagram growth service will provide you with the best long-term results, hashtag tools can help you to find a strategy that brings you consistent followers, and implementing the pro tips in addition to these things will boost your growth in big ways.

Always be smart about buying Instagram followers and keep working hard! It’s not a shortcut, it’s a means to an end. Happy Instagramming!