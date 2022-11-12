Seventeen cyclists who pedalled 1,700 kilometres from Argentina to Chile have reached their destination in Santiago.

The 2022 Nescafé LifeCycle Challenge participants reached the Chilean capital on Friday, having trekked up the Andes mountains to an altitude of more than 3,000 metres.

Participants faced some tough conditions during their 10-day challenge, from strong winds to deep sandy roads and never-ending stretches of rough gravel as they climbed through the mountain range.

They began their trek in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires and the endpoint of this year’s challenge was the iconic San Cristóbal Hill in Santiago – itself rising to more than 800 metres above the rest of the city of Chile.

As in previous years, the goal of the Nescafé LifeCycle Challenge is to raise awareness about kidney disease and raise funds for kidney disease research and treatment.

The annual challenge began more than 20 years ago and has seen participants cycle through a combined 50 different countries.

LifeCycle (Malta) founder Alan Curry described the 2022 challenge as “the most ambitious challenge LifeCycle has managed yet”.

“It is a great accomplishment to not only finish another LifeCycle challenge but also to collect these funds for renal patients and their families that they sorely require,” he said.

Correction November 12, 2022: A previous version misstated the number of cyclists. There were 17, not 25.