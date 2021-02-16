A non-governmental organisation that focuses on providing critical healthcare to patients who are chronically ill is set to receive €2.5 million in funding over the next three years.

Speaking at a press conference announcing the agreement, health minister Chris Fearne explained that the funding will be largely to cover salaries of professionals working with Hospice Malta to provide palliative care.

The agreement also stipulates that 10% of Hospice’s expenses related to beds and other equipment will be borne by the government.

Hospice Malta is an NGO that offers free services to terminally ill patients and their families, including support that is directly related to the patient’s needs.

The organisation plans to build a "state-of-the-art hospice complex", which will house a facility designed to accommodate patients in need of such care.

Deputy prime minister Chris Fearne speaking at the press event announcing the agreement. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

“Hospice has been essential in giving this kind of last-minute assistance to those who need it the most. Hospice Malta facilitates one’s ability to die a dignified death, surrounded by their loved ones,” Fearne said.

The NGO’s chairperson, Bernardette Bonnici Kind, thanked the ministry as well as the public for their financial contributions.

“We are still receiving donations for this project, and would like to encourage business leaders, civil society and everyone in society to help us fulfill our vocation,” Bonnici Kind said.

She spoke of how the organisation has been working for the past 40 years to provide the maximum amount of comfort and therapeutic support to dying patients.

“We try to help patients focus on the positive aspects and what can be done, even in the worst possible circumstances,” she added.

Fearne said this financial contribution showed the government “acknowledged the importance of facilitating the work done by NGOs” in the sector.

“We do not need to compete against each other to provide services, we need to work together to provide a holistic service both within the hospital and within the community,” he added.