Each one of the five regional councils will receive €5 million to invest in "culturally significant projects" over five years.

Speaking at the inauguration of a revamped Misraħ l-4 ta’ Settembru in Senglea, Local Government Minister Jose Herrera said that each regional council will be given €1 million in funding every year for the next five years to promote cultural initiatives such as the renovation of historical avenues.

The regional councils can, in turn, disburse these funds to local councils who take it upon themselves to embark on culturally significant projects.

“Events such as the inauguration of this square show a continuity between the government’s ideas for urban enhancement, the efforts of the regional and local councils, and people’s need for open spaces,” Herrera said.

Herrera acknowledged the importance of open spaces in urban places in densely populated countries like Malta.

“Projects such as the one we are inaugurating today are crucial, especially when we consider how much of our countryside has been eaten away by development. This is why we are working with entities such as the Environment Ministry to promote related schemes and incentives,” he said.