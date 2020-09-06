Twenty-five new COVID-19 cases have been registered overnight.

With 26 recoveries, the number of active cases now stands at 398.

The health authorities said in their daily update on Facebook that a total of 1,551 tests were carried out between Saturday and Sunday, meaning a total of 202,137 swabs have been taken over the past six months.

So far, 14 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in Malta, the latest victim passing away on Saturday morning.

As things stand, Malta's total number of cases per 100,000 population is 88.5 – among the highest in the EU, according to the European Centre of Disease Control’s daily list.

However, the country is set to be on the EU’s ‘orange’ travel list if a European Commission proposal to harmonise restrictions goes through, according to calculations by Times of Malta based on official data.

This could see travellers to and from the island needing to provide paperwork to show how authorities can locate them.

From Saturday’s cases

10 were relatives of previously known cases;

Four were direct contacts of positive cases;

Two cases were traced to the workplace;

One from a gathering.

Sunday's cases are still being investigated.

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.