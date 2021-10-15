Twenty-five new COVID cases were reported on Friday, with health authorities saying that 11 patients are receiving care at Mater Dei Hospital.

Of these, one is at the Intensive Treatment Unit.

No deaths were reported between Monday and Friday, while a total of 24 COVID patients recovered overnight, meaning Malta's number of active virus cases now stands at 290.

On Thursday Times of Malta reported that the number of COVID-19 cases among children younger than 15 was the lowest since the start of the summer holidays, with the infection rate consistently low for weeks despite schools reopening in September.

Vaccine boosters continue to be administered to elderly and immunocompromised patients. So far, a total of 29,990 booster shots have been administered.

