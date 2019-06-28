Ducati has unveiled a special-edition version of its Panigale V4 S designed to pay homage to 25 years of its 916.

Limited to just 500 units, the Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916s uses the same 1103cc, 211bhp engine as you’ll find in the regular bike – but a variety of modifications have been made to give it even more of an edge.

It utilises the lighter front frame from the V4 R, as well as that bike’s dry clutch. It also benefits from Marchesini Racing forged aluminium wheels and a titanium Akrapovic exhaust silencer which shaves off 0.5kg compared to the one found on the standard V4 S.

A complex Traction Control EVO 2 traction control system is fitted, which is capable of detecting a loss of grip to maximise traction when exiting corners.

There are eight individual traction settings – six for dry and two for wet – and there’s even a data analyser included for riders to measure elements such as throttle application and lean angles.

The exterior of the bike has been finished in a new livery which harks back to that applied to four-time World Superbike champion Carl Fogarty’s championship-winning 996 bike from 1999.

Fogarty recently completed several parade laps around Laguna Seca on the new bike – the first time that the rider has been to the track in 20 years.