Four priests celebrated their 25th anniversary of their ordination on Monday with a thanksgiving Mass at the Cathedral in Victoria.

The priests – Joseph Bajada (of Xagħra), Brian Meilaq (of Nadur, parish priest of Kerċem), Edward Vella (of Għarb) and Ġwann Sultana (of Xagħra, Żebbuġ archpriest) were ordained by Bishop Nikol Cauchi at the cathedral on June 21, 25 years ago.

To celebrate the day, the priests concelebrated Mass together with Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma.

In his homily, Mgr Teuma described the ordination anniversary as ‘perseverance’ of the priesthood. The Lord Jesus is continuously calling the priest for perseverance. It wasn’t just a one call, but a continuous call which the priest must preserve throughout his priesthood, Mgr Teuma said.

Reflecting on their 25th anniversary, the priests said they truly feel so unbelievably, incredibly blessed.

They said that 25 years of priesthood have been filled with many consolations. Celebrating a 25th anniversary for a priest was a big celebration, they said.