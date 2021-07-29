Twenty-five years ago, Radju Leħen il-Qala became the first Gozitan community radio station to acquire a permanent licence to operate from the Broadcasting Authority – July 25, 1996.

For this special occasion, the radio administration prepared a series of celebratory events to commemorate the milestone. However, activities had to be scaled down or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A thanksgiving Mass was celebrated by Fr Daniel Sultana at Qala Parish Church last Sunday. Moreover, a special radio programme was aired on the same day with the participation of the members of the administration. The radio took a trip down memory lane reminiscing about the many wonderful events experienced by past and present administrations.

Along the years, Radju Leħen il-Qala continued to evolve with the building of a permanent studio in 2008 and the introduction of 24/7 audio visual live streaming services in 2009.

Twenty-five years later, Radju Leħen il-Qala continues to connect people all over the world. Its services are still essential and more so due to the current situation.

In a statement, the radio administration thanked all members, volunteers, listeners and benefactors – past and present – who through “their hard work and dedication have taken our community radio to the top”.

www.radjulehenil-qala.com