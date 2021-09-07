Salina National Park will be upgraded and accessibility will be improved in a €250,000 investment.

Ambjent Malta has conducted several upkeep projects in this park including the maintenance of rubble walls, clearing of litter, planting, and pruning of trees.

The interventions announced include the installation of new picnic benches and restoration of existing ones, installation of new rubber flooring and synthetic turf, the construction of a new sanitary facility, and the restoration of the John F. Kennedy memorial.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said the embellishment goes together with a number of ongoing restoration and regeneration projects around the islands.

He said various interventions are ongoing on parks as well as natural areas and Natura 2000 sites to improve the conservation status of the habitats and species, as well as to improve recreational areas.