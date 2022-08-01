It took firefighters five hours, 250,000 litres of water and 2,500 litres of extinguishing foam to put out a blaze which on Sunday engulfed an open field storage site in Paola .

The fire, reported to the police at 1.30pm spread at the site near the Karta Converters factory at the Corradino Industrial Estate.

The Civil Protection Department deployed several fire engines to contain the blaze. Two ambulances were also on the scene although there were no reports of anyone having been injured.