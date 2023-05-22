Some 250 academics have issued a statement in support of a national protest in favour of a better environment which will be held this Saturday.

The academics said they joined (the organisers) Moviment Graffitti, Friends of the Earth Malta, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Nature Trust Malta-FEE, Għawdix, BirdLife Malta and Ramblers’ Association Malta, in promoting an economic model that equitably enhances quality of life, and in demanding institutional and policy reforms in the fields of environment, planning, and lands.

"Whilst many elements of our economic and planning models have been highly successful, a systematic evaluation is urgently needed to assess their weaknesses and the growing threats to quality of life, cultural and natural heritage in Malta," they said.

"Research undertaken by scholars at the University of Malta and elsewhere presents an opportunity for such an evaluation to be based on evidence," they added.

The protest, called Xebbajtuna! Bidla fl-Ambjent u l-Ippjanar ISSA!, (Enough. Change the environment and planning laws Now) will be held in Valletta, starting at 10.30am at the Tritons Fountain.