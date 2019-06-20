Over 60 of every 100 people sitting for their car-driving licence passed at the first attempt, but spare a thought for the 257 who failed their test more than three times.

The National Statistics Office reported that 13,587 driving tests were carried out in 2017, of which 10,536 were for passenger cars.

Of every 100 trying to get a driving licence, around 19 failed at least once.

Over eight of every 100 failed a second time, and almost four failed a third time.

The pass rates are different for the various types of vehicle: overall – taking into account everything from motorcycles to tractors – the pass rate was 7,809 out of 13,587 people who sat for tests.

The rate is improving: according to a parliamentary question in 2016, the average pass rate from 2010 to 2016 was 53 per cent; that for 2017 was 57.5 per cent. There is also quite a high number of absentees – 691 – considering that the theory test costs €30, while the driving test costs €23.25, with the driving schools also pocketing a fee for applying on behalf of the student.

To obtain a licence, prospective drivers first have to pass a theory test, which takes about 45 minutes.

To obtain the pass certificate, they must answer correctly at least 30 multiple-choice questions out of a total of 35.

It is then followed by the practical test.