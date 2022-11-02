Some 250 people have written to the transport minister in two days, demanding government action to decongest the roads and make them safer.

The initiative follows recent protests during peak afternoon traffic by activists from Friends of the Earth Malta, Moviment Graffitti and Rota at Msida Creek.

They are demanding a better bus service and other environmentally-friendly forms of transport as an alternative to cars.

Some of the activists make their point in Msida.

"With the global climate talks at COP27 starting next week, where countries come together to work towards mitigating the full impacts of climate change, the time to act is now. We must join together to bring about a move towards a healthier, safer and eco-friendly Malta. It is time we prioritise people over petrol and empower citizens to make greener transport choices." the activists said.

Other people are being urged to join the campaign by following this link. See the letter below.

The letter being sent to the transport minister.