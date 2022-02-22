SportMalta has received 250 applications in 12 hours from athletes planning to take part in its charity marathon run.

Announced last week by the transport and education ministries, the Sport Malta Charity Marathon will take place on March 6, the same day pencilled for the now cancelled Malta Marathon.

The Malta Marathon was cancelled last week, after the organisers clashed with Transport Malta over the proposed route.

The new marathon will raise funds for NGO Puttinu Cares, in memory of athlete and oncology doctor Victor Calvagna who died recently after he was hit by a car while running.

The full marathon is set to start in Rabat at 6.30am and the half marathon at 7.am in Mtarfa.

In a series of Facebook posts, SportMalta said the route had been drawn after a 'professional risk assesment'.

Runners who had been training for the Malta Marathon were outraged by the sudden cancellation - following a disagreement with Transport Malta on the route.

3,855 runners took part in the 2020 Malta Marathon, 862 competed in the full, whilst a total of 2,993 took part in the half.