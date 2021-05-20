Only half of the 250 vehicles reported stolen in 2019 were recovered, according to data released on Thursday by the National Statistics Office (NSO).

In a report on transport statistics for 2019, the NSO said 131 passenger cars were stolen, while 72 were either motorcycles, quad bikes or all-terrain vehicles (ATVs). Another 46 were commercial vehicles. Of these, 124 were recovered by the police and returned to their owner.

No details were given on the remaining vehicle.

According to the data, August was the busiest month for car thieves, with a total of 27 vehicles reported stolen that month. Similarly, in December that year, 25 vehicles were stolen.

In 2018, 313 vehicles had been reported stolen.

The NSO also provided an insight into the top 10 localities for theft of motor vehicles, with St Julian's topping the list. Almost 10% of vehicle thefts occurred in the locality, with 23 vehicles stolen from there in a year.

Qormi followed, with 20 vehicles, while thieves in Birkirkara drove off 19 vehicles.

Meanwhile, during 2019, newly-licensed motor vehicles amounted to 26,797, or 1.1% more than in 2018. There were 11,781 newly-licensed ‘new’ motor vehicles - 44% of the total, while the rest were newly licensed ‘used’ (second-hand) vehicles.

Most vehicles were licensed during the second quarter, with an average of 81 newly-licensed motor vehicles each day, up by four vehicles over the daily average of the corresponding period in 2018.

The northern harbour district registered the highest number of newly-licensed vehicles with 7,480, followed by the northern district with 5,799 vehicles.

The full report can be accessed here.