Gardening enthusiasts can try their luck in Frank Salt Real Estate’s #MyGreenCorner competition – a company initiative aimed at raising more awareness on the importance of nourishing a greener urban landscape.

The real estate company has teamed up with The Atrium, Dino Fino and OK HOME, and is offering the public the chance to win some fantastic prizes by sharing photos of their green spaces at home. The competition is split into three categories: (i) best facade or patio, (ii) best terrace or balcony and (iii) best roof garden or backyard.

Judges will handpick the most creative entries for each category and put them up for a public vote through Frank Salt Real Estate’s Facebook page.

People can vote by liking and sharing their preferred entry. Entries will be accepted till June 16, 2021. More information is available online at https://franksalt. com.mt/mygreencorner.

There is a prize pool of over €2,500 to be won, including some beautiful outdoor furniture and gadgets from well-known home furnishing stores The Atrium, OK Home and Dino Fino.

One may also win one of several vouchers from Greenscapes garden centre.

It is not just those who submit their entries that stand to win. People who vote for their preferred entry can also take home one of several €25 voucher from The Atrium, as well as a trendy Frank Salt sweatshirt.

This competition is a CSR initiative, forming part of Frank Salt Real Estate’s Let’s Go Environmental drive, through which, over the past years, it has been organising various activities to raise awareness of our environment.

In 2020, the company donated more than €120,000 towards the installation of a new solar PV panel system on the roof of Inspire Malta’s Marsascala premises – estimated to generate over 253,000 units of power, which will not only contribute towards a cleaner environment in the area but will also save Inspire over €43,000 per annum for at least the next 20 years.