People who work unusual hours in particular industries will start receiving a cheque for €150 this week, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said on Wednesday.

The payment will go to those who work in accommodation and food services, administrative and support services, manufacturing, transport and storage, and wholesale and retail.

Atypical hours are those working on a shift-basis, weekends, and nights.

Caruana said the financial incentive would help those working hours many people prefer not to.

However, there are other requirements for eligibility.

To receive the €150 grant, a person’s base salary must be lower than €20,000 which does not include other benefits such as overtime, Caruana said.

They must also work full-time, with part-time workers only eligible when that is their only source of income. They must have been working in the position for a minimum of six months.

In the coming weeks, 25,000 cheques will be received across the island, totaling roughly €3.8 million.

“This year we will have given out no less than €50 million to workers,” the minister said, listing overtime and part-time tax reductions, tax refunds and work benefits along with this grant as contributors to the figure.

Those who don't receive a cheque but believe they are eligible can call 153 and, if they meet the requirements, will be corrected in March 2023 when another round of cheques will be sent out.

The grant will be issued yearly and may be subject to revisions in the future.