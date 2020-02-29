Musicians and artists living in Gozo will be able to tap a €250,000 cultural fund aimed at boosting cultural activities on the island.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said the Cultural Events Fund Scheme will be made available to local artists to put on their events and develop art projects within the communities, as well as celebrating cultural diversity.

The fund is part of a larger €900,000 pot of money dedicated to cultural events on the island.

Culture director John Xuereb said that the scheme would be open to individuals or groups as well as NGOs or local councils keen on organising cultural events.

Only Maltese citizens with a registered address in Gozo will be eligible for funds.